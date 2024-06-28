A Ghanaian lady has been left stranded after she travelled to Iraq to search for a better life.

The yet-to-be-identified lady has pleaded with the government to help her return home to her family.

Some Netizens who came across her video have wondered why she went to Iraq of all places to work.

A young woman who left Ghana in search of greener pastures in the Middle East is battling for her life after a devastating illness.

According to the unidentified lady, she left Ghana for Iraq with the help of an agent who secured a job as a housemaid.

However, the job overwhelmed the young Ghanaian, causing her to constantly fall sick on duty.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X (formerly Twitter), the lady looked frail, as her condition had become severe.

According to narration in the video, the company that the lady worked under refused to seek medical help for her, saying she was only dramatising her situation.

The young Ghanaian lady had on many occasions asked to be relieved of her duties and sent back home to Ghana, but her employers have refused, according to the narrations.

"She said she can no longer do the work and wants to go back to Ghana, but the company says to pay $3,000, equivalent to GH¢45,745.77, before they would release her," the voiceover in the video said.

Having been neglected and left to her fate, the young lady has asked her family back home in Ghana to sell off a plot of land she purchased to help her "buy herself" off from the company.

But her family have remained unresponsive, forcing the lady to plead with the government of Ghana to rescue her.

Netizens question why she travelled to Iraq.

Following the emergence of her video on X, some netizens questioned why she travelled to Iraq of all places for greener pastures. A few reactions are listed below.

@ofori_highest said:

"Na iraq y3 ɔman?"

@DanielArko99636 also said:

"Some of the Agent are very wicked bro ,they will not tell u the truth."

@Daneeeeeee123 wrote:

"We wey we dey here plus the government saf them nor dey mind we na you wey dey iraq."

@DailyMonitorogm commented:

"What’s her information? I have friends there."

Below is the video of the lady posted on X by @eddie_wrt.

Ghanaian students stranded in Morocco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian students who went to Morocco to study on scholarship have staged a protest to demand their unpaid stipends.

According to the students, life in Morocco has become difficult for them as they are unable to meet their basic needs such as food and accommodation.

The students therefore pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to come to their, saying that they are struggling to concentrate on their studies on empty stomachs.

