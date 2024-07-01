Former Black Stars Player Laments Poor Salary for GPL Players: "I Live In A Single Room
- A former player of the Black Stars has cried out in a video over the low salaries paid to players in the local league
- Using himself as an example, Joe Tagoe lamented that he now lives in a single room and blames it on the poor salaries he took during his playing days
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns of Joe Tagoe
Joe Tagoe, a former player of the senior of the senior national football team, has opened up on the struggles footballers face, especially in their careers.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix TV on YouTube, the former Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics player lamented that the low salaries paid to Ghanaian players over the years were negatively impacting them.
Using himself as an example, Joe Tagoe lamented that despite playing for two glamorous clubs in Accra, he still lives in a single room.
He opened up on being paid GH¢180 as a salary during his stint with Accra Hearts of Oak from 2006 to 2008.
"The Ghana Premier has no financial benefits for the players. You will be surprised to come into my single room and see where I keep my water."
Joe Tagoe has appealed to the Ghana Football Association to take measures to ensure that the current crop of players in the local league do not face the struggles he and other players encountered during their playing days.
"I remember Antony gave me $300, that money was equal to my five months salary.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 34 comments.
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions on Joe Tagoe's concerns.
joe Tagoe is speaking the the truth in the ghana football
hearts of oak owe almost all the formal players
@mahmudtanko replied:
I remember him very well during his play time
@nanaessoun2967 indicted:
to be sincere with you hearts of oak will not give you contract agreement
