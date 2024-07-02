A video of a Ghanaian teacher leading her students to do the popular Aportii dance challenge has surfaced online

A Ghanaian teacher spiced up the day of some schoolchildren by leading them to participate in the viral Aportii dance.

In what appears to be a Friday afternoon school setting, the teacher turned on loud music from speakers and got the kids dancing.

Excited, the lads hopped onto the challenge and danced excitedly to the tune. In the video shared by @jessica21sam, some could be heard shouting and singing along to the song's lyrics.

The friendly Ghanaian teacher, whom many claimed was a GenZ, was also heard singing along to the lyrics in the background.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of school kids dancing Aportii

The video has drawn various reactions from netizens, with many laughing over the video. Others also jovially stated that parents of the kids have wasted their fees.

@mirabel_terkwor wrote:

"Friday afternoon leave them alone, they are releasing stress."

2NANA ADWOA SERWAH AMPONSAH wrote:

"These children will never miss school oo."

@Tagor wrote:

"I saw two game boys Wei remove their uniform."

@Adoley Addo wrote:

"The two little men in front holding their shirts."

@dj_ebenzimah2 wrote:

"I guess you now understand the reason why they still want to go to school on weekends."

Pregnant Ghanaian teacher dances vigorously in video, leaves many stunned

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a pregnant Ghanaian teacher displaying her dance moves has surfaced on social media.

The video captures the woman vigorously dancing with her students to Kuami Eugene's Monica. The unnamed teacher, who is visibly pregnant, did not allow her condition to restrict her as she energetically displayed her dance moves in what appears to be a school setting.

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views.

