Guinness World Records has reacted to Chef Smith's claim that he is the current record holder of the longest cooking marathon in the world

Their response follows a frenzy caused in the country after the Ghanaian Chef broke the news that GWR has approved his attempt

Netizens who saw the post were very much disappointed in Chef Smith for deceiving the entire nation and beyond

Guinness World Records (GWR) has provided more clarification on their initial response to Chef Smith's attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon.

In response to earlier questions posed by some concerned Ghanaians, the World Records unequivocally denied verifying Chef Smith's attempt.

GWR stated in an email to YEN.com.gh that Alan Fisher from Ireland is still the record holder, after dethroning Nigerian Chef Hilda Bacci.

In the latest development, GWR has clarified in a post shared by @gskzurek that they never received any evidence from Chef Smith.

Netizens react to GWR's latest response on Chef Smith's cook-a-thon attempt

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed in the Ghanaian Chef for throwing dust into the eyes of the whole nation.

They took the comment section to express their views.

Rhodaline Amoah said:

"So what pushed him to do that press conference? who is chasing him."

@James Kwaku Boffah commented:

"The so-called giant Media in Ghana had this news all over without checking facts and figures. Will CNN or BBC or France 24 do this?"

Chef Smith Cook-A-Thon Guinness Record: He's been reportedly arrested at Nana Boroo's behest

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Ebenezer Smith, the Ghanaian chef who announced himself as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, has landed in police custody.

Chef Smith, also known as Millenium Chef, held a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to reveal that Guinness World Records (GWR) had approved his longest cooking marathon attempt. He was reportedly chased out of the press conference by men in police and military uniform.

The report indicated that the security personnel were brought to the conference venue by Nana Boroo over a supposed breach of contract between him and Smith.

