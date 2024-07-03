Guinness World Record (GWR) sent YEN.com.gh an update about Chef Smith's cook-a-thon recognition that has put the country into pandemonium

In a DM on Instagram, GWR noted that the Ghanaian chef's framed certificate was fake and that he did not hold the title

They also added that the Irish chef Alan Fisher still held the title, and he achieved it in 2023

Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed to YEN.com.gh that Chef Smith's title as the record breaker for the longest marathon cooking by an individual was fake.

Guinness World Record dropped details on Chef SMith's attempt

This comes after the Ghanaian chef cooked for 35 days and cooked for 820 hours, starting on February 1, 2024, and ending on March 6, 2024. The event happened at the Amadia Shopping Centre in Accra.

On July 2, 2024, Chef Smith and his team held a press conference at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to announce that Guinness World Records had confirmed his attempt and bestowed on him the record holder of the longest cook-a-thon.

However, some people came online alleging that Chef Smith forged the award and he should be investigated. Many concerned Ghanaians tagged GWR on X and sent verified account messages on X and Instagram, probing into the authenticity of Chef Smith's title recognition.

YEN.com.gh reached out to GWR on Instagram, and in their response, they stated that Chef Smith's alleged record-holding title was not true.

"Chef Smith does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate,” GWR wrote in their response.

They stated that Irish chef Alan Fisher still holds the title and cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds. His attempt occurred from September 28 to October 3, 2023, at Matsue, Shimane, Japan.

Below is GWR's response about whether Chef Smith had dethroned Alan Fisher:

Below are more details regarding Chef Smith's GWR attempt:

