Chef Ebenezer Smith, the Ghanaian chef who announced himself as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, has landed in police

Chef Smith, also known as Millenium Chef, is reported to have been chased out of the press conference by men in police and military uniform

The report indicated that the security personnel were brought to the conference venue by Nana Boroo over a supposed breach of contract between him and Smith

Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith was reportedly picked up by men in police uniform midway through announcing his Guinness Record feat.

Chef Smith held a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to reveal that Guinness World Records (GWR) had approved his longest cooking marathon attempt.

GWR has yet to confirm if he has indeed beaten the record of Irish chef Alan Fisher. However, later reports indicate that the press conference ended abruptly after it was interrupted by some men in uniform.

A Hitz FM journalist who was present at the press conference indicated that Chef Smith had to rush out of the hall after being informed that the police were after.

According to his narration, the men in uniform, including soldiers, stormed the conference venue at the behest of Hiplife artiste Nana Boroo, who arrived with them.

The Aha Aye De singer, who claimed to have had a management contract with Chef Smith, was reportedly peeved that the Chef had abandoned for another manager, thus breaching their contract.

In the middle of the confusion that erupted, Chef Smith is said to have managed to escape, but the journalist narrating the incident was not spared the soldiers' anger. One of them forcibly took his phone and deleted videos he had recorded before another one slapped the back of his head.

Watch the narration below:

Source: YEN.com.gh