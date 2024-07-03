Quiz: Feeling Insecure In A Relationship, Take This Test To Find Out If Your Partner Is Cheating
Do you have doubts about your partner? Are there signs that they may be having an affair with another person? Use this quiz to reflect on your partner's behaviour, and consider having an open and honest conversation to address any concerns you may have.
Man admits to cheating on his wife
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.
In a video on TikTok, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.
He claimed that life has not been easy in the past three years since his wife travelled, as he has been feeling very lonely.
However, he pleaded with his wife not to take offence at his confession if she saw the video.
