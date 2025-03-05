Some students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) were reportedly kicked out of class for violating the university's dress code policy

The students, who appeared unkempt and wore casual attire, were asked to leave their lecture hall by their lecturer

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians thronging the comment section to share their views

Some students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have reportedly been ejected from class for dressing inappropriately.

According to a narration in a TikTok video, the students claimed they were asked to leave the lecture hall by a lecturer for violating the university's dress code policy.

Per the UCC's formal dress code, students are expected to wear a shirt and pants that are neatly tucked in, with or without a tie.

However, this particular group of students deliberately or unintentionally flouted the rules, prompting swift action from the lecturer.

In the TikTok video circulating on social media, the students looked unkempt, with some having bushy hair, all of them wore casual attire.

"They were sacked from lectures because of their dressing," the caption of the video read.

The affected students were later seen standing outside the lecture hall, explaining the incident to their friends.

Although a tertiary institution, the University of Cape Coast is a very disciplined school, with strict rules guiding the conduct of students on campus.

The University of Cape Coast, founded in 1962, is a public tertiary institution located at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

With a population of over 70,000 students from Ghana and abroad, the UCC is arguably one of the best universities in West Africa.

Below is the video of the affected UCC students explaining the incident to their friends.

Reactions to UCC students ejected over dress code

The UCC students' incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@user5300155710778 said:

"I support their sacking. They must learn to dress appropriately. It's unbecoming of some students."

@Misty Xiong replied:

"If they aren't using uniform then I see no reason why using jalabiya should be considered as a bad dress code!!"

@Lisan Al-Ghaib also said:

"But the ladies will be sitting there half naked. The system is rigged.:

@Odogwu ONGA commented:

"Ah but this guy dey stay for Sambridge hostel Abi."

UCC students lament pressure in school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some female UCC students lamented the pressure to study hard for better grades in school.

In a video, the ladies ranted about the study culture at the university as compared to other tertiary institutions in Ghana.

This was after the ladies went to the lecture theatres to find a place to sit so they could learn, but they realised every seat was occupied.

Many who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to share varied views on the issue raised by the university students.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

