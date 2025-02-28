Daniel Tuffour has been dealt a big blow following the demise of Joana Yabani

This comes after he was remanded by the Kumasi District Court 2 into police custody for two weeks

Ghanaians have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving on their loss

The Kumasi District Court 2 has remanded Daniel Tuffour into police custody for two weeks in connection with the death of Joana Yabani, a final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The 21-year-old appeared in court on Friday, February 28, 2025, after he was arrested on Thursday by the police following the demise of the final-year Biological Science student.

The court ordered his detention so he could assist with the investigations.

A video on the Facebook page of Angel TV showed Daniel Tuffour in a nose mask being whisked away by police immediately after the case was heard.

Watch the video below:

