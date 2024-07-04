The Chefs Association of Ghana says Chef Ebenezer Smith was never a member of the professional association

It explained that despite several attempts to get the Chef to register, he had failed to do so

It noted that following his spectacular fall from grace, it would be impossible for him to be allowed into the association now

The Chefs Association of Ghana has disowned Chef Ebenezer Smith after the latter’s recent spectacular fall from grace.

The Chefs Association of Ghana stated that Chef Smith is not a registered association member.

The Chefs Association of Ghana says Chef Smith was not a registered member.

Source: Facebook

In an interview on GHOne TV, the association’s general secretary, Peter Agbovi, noted that while Ebenezer Smith is not barred from calling himself a chef, he does not belong to the professional association.

Chef Smith faces severe backlash after it was revealed that his outdooring of a Guinness World Record plaque for the most extended hours spent cooking was a hoax.

According to Agbovi, the Chefs Association only found out about Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon after it was announced on social media.

He noted that concerns were raised when it was discovered that the embattled chef was using the association’s logo on his attire without being a member.

He said the association reached out to Chef Smith to put in an application to be registered as a member of the group, but he failed to do so.

Agbovi said that is why, throughout the chef’s cook-a-thon attempt, the association did not post him on its social media.

Commenting on Chef Smith’s fall from grace, Agbovi said there was no reason for the chef to fake the certificate if he did not get it.

He said that even attempting the feat at such a significant cost was commendable.

He said the revelations following the hoax have been particularly heartbreaking.

Agbovi said that under the current circumstances and considering Chef Smith’s dishonesty to the public, it is highly unlikely he would be admitted into the association.

GWR responds to Chef Smith’s claim

Guinness World Records has responded to Chef Smith's claim that he is the current record holder of the longest cooking marathon.

GWR categorically stated in response to a concerned Ghanaian that it never received any application from Chef Smith.

It denied ever verifying Chef Smith's attempt and claimed it had not received any evidence of it.

Chef Smith arrested for breach of contract

YEN.com.gh also reported that Chef Ebenezer Smith was arrested by the police on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, during his press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra.

Reports indicated that the chef was arrested at the request of musician Nana Boroo for an alleged breach of contract.

In an interview, Chef Smith's manager confirmed that the chef is indeed in police custody.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh