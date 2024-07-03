The former publicist for Chef Smith has broken her silence on the brouhaha surrounding the cooking marathon record attempt

Naa Shuga said she found out that Chef Smith was now working with some individuals who were initially not part of the team when the record attempt started

She said that she was not ready to tarnish her hard-earned reputation with this fake stuff and appealed to Ghanaians to stop reaching out to her

The coordinator and publicist for Chef Smith during his 35-day cooking marathon has gone public on the issue.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Sylvia Adjeley Konney, aka Naa Shuga, set the record straight by revealing that she went to the venue where the press conference was happening only to be told that Chef Smith now has new team members.

A former publicist for Chef Smith speaks Photo credit: @Millennium Chef Smith/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She said that before that, Chef Smith called her to inform her that he had been officially named the new Guinness World Record holder for the individual with the longest cooking time.

Naa Shuga concluded by saying she is no longer involved in Chef Smith's saga and has urged Ghanaians to take note.

"I don't want to be part of it. We have suffered on this platform to be where we are today. I am not going to associate myself with any fake stuff here.

Chef Smith's certificate is fake

This new twist comes after Guinness World Records confirmed that Chef Smith had not been named the new record holder for the individual with the longest record time.

The GWR reiterated that Chef Alan Fisher still remained the individual with the longest cooking time.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 views and 400 likes.

Watch the video

Ghanaians lash at out Chef Smith

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were unhappy with Chef Smith's act.

Gifty Acolatse commented:

I'm sure he won it but they want to delay him and Chef Smith too is tired of awaiting result so he decided to let the cat out

Adolf Tohazie Henry stated:

Every certificate be certificate so far as there's GWR logo on it nkoaa di3 we move. Congrats Chef Smith

Adjei Darko stated:

Ok but we will still accept his certificate like that. A lot of people are going round with certificates which are not original. We will still celebrate chef Smith. Wel done man

Chef Smith arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith was arrested during his press conference on July 2, 2024.

In a phone conversation with Dr Pounds on Hitz FM, Benny confirmed that Chef Smith had been arrested without charge after Nana Boroo appeared at the La Palm Beach Hotel press conference.

Chef Smith's manager disclosed that Chef Smith had been held at the La Police Station over an alleged breach of contract issue with Nana Boroo.

Source: YEN.com.gh