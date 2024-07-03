It has emerged that Amadia Shopping Center invested massively in ensuring that the Chef Smith cook-a-thon was a success

Naa Shuga, in a video, explained that Chef Smith attempted to announce the outcome without their knowledge, and this is what caused the confusion

Many people who commented on the video called out Chef Smith over his actions

Details surrounding Chef Smith's arrest have emerged after it was confirmed that the chef had tricked Ghanaians into believing that he had been named the new world record holder for the longest cooking time by an individual.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Chef Smith's former publicist, Sylvia Adjeley Konney, also known as Naa Shuga, revealed that Chef Smith's move to announce the results of the record attempt without informing the owner of Amadia Shopping Center played a role in his arrest.

Being the main sponsor for the 35-day cooking marathon, Naa Shuga said the owner of Amadia Shopping Center spent over GH¢300,000 in a bid to ensure that everything went on as planned.

"Amadia was the main sponsor in terms of financing and everything. They had to close two shops and convert them into a kitchen. Chef Smith was not picking up their calls after they heard about his planned conference. Nana Boroo is Amadia's brother", Naa Shuga said in the video.

Chef Smith's certificate is fake

This new twist comes after Guinness World Records confirmed that Chef Smith had not been named the new record holder for the individual with the longest record time.

The GWR reiterated that Chef Alan Fisher remained the individual with the longest cooking time.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 views and 400 likes.

Watch the video

Ghanaians lash out at Chef Smith

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section were unhappy with Chef Smith's act.

Gifty Acolatse commented:

I'm sure he won it but they want to delay him and Chef Smith too is tired of awaiting result so he decided to let the cat out

Adolf Tohazie Henry stated:

Every certificate be certificate so far as there's GWR logo on it nkoaa di3 we move. Congrats Chef Smith

Adjei Darko stated:

Ok but we will still accept his certificate like that. A lot of people are going round with certificates which are not original. We will still celebrate chef Smith. Wel done man

Chef Smith arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith was arrested during his press conference on July 2, 2024.

Speaking on Hitz FM, Benny confirmed that Chef Smith had been arrested without charge after Nana Boroo appeared at the La Palm Beach Hotel press conference.

Chef Smith's manager disclosed that Chef Smith was held at the La Police Station over an alleged breach of contract issue with Nana Boroo.

