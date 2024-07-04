Chef Smith announced himself as the new GWR record holder for the world's longest cooking marathon attempt

In a DM on Instagram, GWR noted that the Ghanaian chef's framed certificate was fake and that he did not hold the title

The controversy has caught the attention of Shatta Wale, who has shared his opinion on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to the controversies surrounding Chef Ebenezer Smith's fake Guinness World Record certificate.

Shatta Wale and Chef Smith Photo source: @shattawalenima @chefsmithghana

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale mocks Chef Smith

In a series of Facebook posts, Shatta Wale has mocked Chef Smith for presenting a fake GWR certificate to announce himself as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon attempt.

The Dancehall artiste branded the Chef's Cook-a-thon event in February as "illegal cooking" and also questioned the origin of Chef Smith's GWR certificate.

Shatta Wale sarcastically applauded Chef Smith for forging his GWR certificate to deceive Ghanaians.

He also jokingly accused Chef Smith of causing fear and panic in Ghana with the stunt he pulled at his press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel on June 2, 2024.

Check out the Facebook posts below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's comments about Chef Smith's fake GWR certificate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Shatta Wale's Facebook posts about Chef Smith's fake certificate.

Mary Asanyuure commented:

"Oh my dear Shatta, this issue about Millennium Chef Smith is really painful and we need to comfort him on this issue. I really feel his pain and I believe u feel same with him even though u might have posted this on a lighter note. Ur light will shine someday chef"

Gifty Bediako commented:

"Well atleast he just broke the Guinness world record of an individual forging a Guinness world record certificate....BRAVO to him."

Leebi Lingariya Thomas commented:

"On this note, Let's dedicate the month of July every year to honour him. Man of the moment "

GWR confirms to YEN that Chef Smith's cook-a-thon record is fake

Meanwhile, Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed to YEN.com.gh that Chef Smith's title as the record breaker for the longest marathon cooking by an individual was fake.

YEN.com.gh reached out to GWR on Instagram, and in their response, they stated that Chef Smith's alleged record-holding title was not true.

Source: YEN.com.gh