Chef Ebenezer Smith was arrested by the police on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, during his press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra

Reports indicated that the chef was arrested at the request of musician Nana Boroo for an alleged breach of contract

Chef Smith's manager has confirmed in an interview that the chef is indeed in police custody

Ghana's Chef Smith's manager, Benny, has addressed reports that security personnel picked up the chef during his press conference on July 2, 2024.

Chef Smith's manager confirms his arrest

In a phone conversation with Dr Pounds on Hitz FM, Benny confirmed that Chef Smith had been arrested without charge after Nana Boroo appeared at the La Palm Beach Hotel press conference.

Chef Smith's manager disclosed that Chef Smith is been held at the La Police Station over an alleged breach of contract issue with Nana Boroo.

Benny narrated that Nana Boroo stormed Chef Smith's press conference before it began and threatened to stop the event from taking place.

According to the chef's manager, Nana Boroo came with two men to demand the monies he allegedly invested in Chef Smith's cook-a-thon event.

Benny stated that Nana Boroo rejected all attempts to settle the matter amicably in a meeting with the chef and his team and proceeded to create confusion at the venue.

He added that Nana Boroo's utterances alerted the attention of both the police and the hotel's security officials. However, after a back-and-forth exchange, Chef Smith was whisked into a vehicle and taken to the police station.

Netizens react to Chef Smith's manager's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to Chef Smith's manager's comments about his arrest.

@abena_mooley commented:

"So Chef Smith has been arrested because he is owing a loan & not because of anything pertaining to the cooking marathon."

@vessel4 commented:

"Oh so it’s not cos of the cookathon? Old team see say he hit wey they wan feature and the hit to call into water small small. We all Dey here."

@mzbrown_ commented:

"So they did this to prevent companies from using him. Herrr Amadia shopping center tweaaaa."

@okocha_worldbest10 commented:

"How can Nana Boroo arrest someone or he has joined the police."

Chef Smith reportedly picked up by police at Nana Boroo's behest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith was reportedly picked up by men in police uniform midway through announcing his GWR feat.

A Hitz FM journalist at the press conference indicated that Chef Smith had to rush out of the hall after being informed that the police were after him.

The Aha Aye De singer, who claimed to have had a management contract with Chef Smith, was reportedly peeved that the chef had abandoned him for another manager, thus breaching their contract.

