In an exclusive interview with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, Chef Smith revealed that the reason for forging his attempt was his passion for cooking

The chef rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for presenting a fake Guinness World Record certificate

Gospel musician Nacee, in an interview, has begged Ghanaians to forgive Chef Smith for his deceit

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Nacee has reacted to the controversies surrounding Chef Smith forging his Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate.

Nacee apologises to fans and begs Ghanaians to forgive Chef Smith

In an interview with Peace FM, Nacee went on bended knees and apologised to Ghanaians for misleading them amid the Chef Smith fake GWR certificate scandal.

The gospel singer stated that he unknowingly misled Ghanaians by using his social media platforms to promote and congratulate Chef Smith for his cook-a-thon event. According to him, he should have verified the authenticity of the Chef's GWR event before supporting him publicly.

Nacee explained that he decided to use his social media platforms to promote Chef Smith after realising he was not getting the support needed from Ghanaians during his cook-a-thon event.

The musician also called on Ghanaians to forgive Chef Smith for trying to deceive Ghanaians by forging his Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate.

Nacee also added that Chef Smith deserves a second chance from Ghanaians as he has expressed remorse for his actions.

Netizens react to Nacee's comments in the video

Nacee's comments have gathered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians who watched the video on social media.

@manuelphrimpz commented:

"No need to apologize. We were all misled by our trusted media outlets in this country and they are the ones to take the blame."

@Jameshuston110 commented:

"The best person to apologize is that short man in high office. He has deceived the whole Country but yet walks as a free man. If Smith is arrested and prosecuted, then I suggest that man also goes to jail. He knows himself."

@AmUnited88 commented:

"We have forgiven him… even the highest office holder on the land sef they lie us everyday, multiple lies from him and his vice we haven’t hold them against their words and actions… chef smith own be small."

@AnaneFrimpongN1 commented:

"Someone abusuapanin dey kneel down disrespect himself apologise for unnecessary content. Naa."

@SeanrickyrozayJ commented:

"Unnecessary attention. All of them bi settings."

Chef Smith details the process of forging his GWR certificate in a video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith detailed how he faked his GWR certificate and deceived many Ghanaians.

In an exclusive interview with media broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, Chef Smith noted that he had been following the Guinness World Record for a long time.

He noted that he knew that certificates were awarded to record-breakers and, as such, knew what they looked like.

