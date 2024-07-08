A video of Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith appealing for psychological support has surfaced on social media

Chef Smith told Serwaa Amihere in an interview that he needed psychological following his cook-a-thon scam

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some calling him out and others sympathising with him

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith has called for psychological support following his Guinness World Record scam.

The Ghanaian Chef indicated in an interview that he needed mental health support to deal with the emotional stress caused by his GWR attempt.

Photos of Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith Image source: Chef Smith

Source: Facebook

He said life before the cook-a-thon was stressful and frustrating, and life after the scam has worsened. Thus, he is overwhelmed and urgently needs psychological support.

Chef Smith's comment follows his June 2, 2024, announcement that Guinness World Records has verified him as the latest record holder for the cooking marathon category.

He left Ghanaians jubilating over his victory, only to realise later that his claim was false.

The aftermath has been filled with regret and embarrassment as he grapples with the reality of his mistaken triumph.

Chef Smith has subsequently issued an apology to Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Chef Smith calling for psychological support

Netizens who saw the video have greeted Chef Smith's psychological support appeal with mixed reactions.

@baliraadams553 wrote:

"May Allah use this to give u a breakthrough. Be strong."

@kennethamoako7325 wrote:

"In every disgrace, there's Grace. Chef Smith, you will be fine."

@kwesifrancis2773 wrote:

"This is a broken country where there's no opportunity for the youth."

@israelosteen5326 wrote:

"He should have exercised patience and follow the process. Undoubtedly, he would have been in the Guinness World Record book."

@Kofisterlin wrote:

"He is still going to be in the book of records."

@Landlord_739 wrote:

"Brother you have been forgiven ....no one is perfect."

Chef Smith details the process of forging his GWR certificate in video: "Too smart"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith, aka Chef Smith, talked about how he was able to forge his GWR certificate.

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, he detailed the process and apologised for scamming Ghanaians.

Many people called him out in the comment section as they expressed their dissatisfaction with his actions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh