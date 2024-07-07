Chef Smith Details The Process Of Forging His GWR Certificate In Video: "Too Smart"
- Ghanaian chef, Ebenezer Smith, aka Chef Smith, talked about how he was able to forge his GWR certificate
- In an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, he detailed the process and apologised for scamming Ghanaians
- Many people called him out in the comment section as they expressed their dissatisfaction with his actions
Disgraced Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith, well known as Chef Smith, has detailed how he was able to fake his Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate and deceived many Ghanaians.
Chef Smith opened up about how he was able to forge his GWR certificate
In an exclusive interview with media broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, Chef Smith noted that he had been following the Guinness World Record for a very long time.
He noted that he knew that certificates were awarded to record-breakers and, as such, knew what they looked like.
Chef Smith apologises to Ghanaians after presenting fake GWR certificate: "I didn't get the approval from GWR"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"Guinness has a lot of certificates on their pages. So I just picked one of the certificates and I entered the details in my name."
He affirmed that he then printed and framed it and presented it at his press conference, where he declared himself the record breaker for the longest marathon cooking by an individual.
Chef Smith disclosed that he does not have a manager and referred to Benny as a brother who wanted to help. He added that Benny and his sous chef had no idea of his plans for framing his GWR.
Interviewer Serwaa Amihere asked Chef Smith whether he agreed that he scammed the entire nation; he said he did agree, and explaining why, he said he did not know the reason.
Below is a video of Chef Smith detailing how he forged his GWR certificate.
Reactions to the video of how Chef Smith forged his GWR certificate
Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video of Chef Smith detailing how he forged his GWR certificate:
queenfauzy said:
I think the guy needs to be checked by a psychiatrist
minhyiraba said:
He doesn't need interviews now, I feel sad for you but still gat huge love for you ❤️❤️❤️
appau240 said:
This lady has no moral right to interview this man, it's just funny.
rambovelly said:
Chef Smith do we all defe defe
"I apologise to Ghanaians": Chef Smith's team member resigned and confessed
YEN.com.gh reported that a member of Chef Smith's new team got people talking after offering an apology to Ghanaians.
In a statement, Rashid Isah said that after his finding, he had concluded that Chef Smith had an ulterior motive for embarking on the cooking marathon.
He has officially dissociated himself from Chef Smith and anything that pertains to his cooking marathon record attempt.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.