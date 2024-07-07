Ghanaian chef, Ebenezer Smith, aka Chef Smith, talked about how he was able to forge his GWR certificate

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, he detailed the process and apologised for scamming Ghanaians

Many people called him out in the comment section as they expressed their dissatisfaction with his actions

Disgraced Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith, well known as Chef Smith, has detailed how he was able to fake his Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate and deceived many Ghanaians.

Chef Smith during his fake GWR cook-a-thon attempt. Image Credit: @chefsmithghana

Source: Instagram

Chef Smith opened up about how he was able to forge his GWR certificate

In an exclusive interview with media broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, Chef Smith noted that he had been following the Guinness World Record for a very long time.

He noted that he knew that certificates were awarded to record-breakers and, as such, knew what they looked like.

"Guinness has a lot of certificates on their pages. So I just picked one of the certificates and I entered the details in my name."

He affirmed that he then printed and framed it and presented it at his press conference, where he declared himself the record breaker for the longest marathon cooking by an individual.

Chef Smith disclosed that he does not have a manager and referred to Benny as a brother who wanted to help. He added that Benny and his sous chef had no idea of his plans for framing his GWR.

Interviewer Serwaa Amihere asked Chef Smith whether he agreed that he scammed the entire nation; he said he did agree, and explaining why, he said he did not know the reason.

Below is a video of Chef Smith detailing how he forged his GWR certificate.

Reactions to the video of how Chef Smith forged his GWR certificate

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video of Chef Smith detailing how he forged his GWR certificate:

queenfauzy said:

I think the guy needs to be checked by a psychiatrist

minhyiraba said:

He doesn't need interviews now, I feel sad for you but still gat huge love for you ❤️❤️❤️

appau240 said:

This lady has no moral right to interview this man, it's just funny.

rambovelly said:

Chef Smith do we all defe defe

"I apologise to Ghanaians": Chef Smith's team member resigned and confessed

YEN.com.gh reported that a member of Chef Smith's new team got people talking after offering an apology to Ghanaians.

In a statement, Rashid Isah said that after his finding, he had concluded that Chef Smith had an ulterior motive for embarking on the cooking marathon.

He has officially dissociated himself from Chef Smith and anything that pertains to his cooking marathon record attempt.

Source: YEN.com.gh