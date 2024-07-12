Abena Oppong-Asare, a British Parliamentarian of Ghanaian descent, has been honoured in the UK

Abena has been appointed as a parliamentary secretary by the UK parliament under Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to laud her over her latest achievement

A British Parliamentarian of Ghanaian descent has been honoured in the UK.

Abena Oppong-Asare has been appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary in the UK Parliament.

Her appointment was announced on the X (formerly Twitter) page of the UK Cabinet Office on July 9, 2024.

Photos of Abena Oppong-Asare Image source: Abena Oppong-Asare

Source: Facebook

Abena was recently reelected and sworn in as Labour MP for Erith and Thamesmead.

In her new role as the UK parliamentary secretary, she will help coordinate government policies and legislative agendas.

Her appointment is seen as a crucial step towards enhancing the representation of ethnic minorities within the highest levels of British politics.

See the post below:

Abena delights over her appointment

Abena took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to rejoice over her latest feat. She expressed profound gratitude to all who supported her and ensured her victory.

She further pledged her commitment to serving all the residents of her constituency throughout her stay in Parliament.

See the post below:

Netizens hail Abena Oppong-Asare over latest appointment

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate her for the achievement.

@LabourWomensNet wrote:

"Congratulations @abenaopp!"

@cllrjameshunt wrote:

"Great appointment. Congrats."

@abenaopp wrote:

"Charles Kwaku-Odoi DL MFPH."

@charleskod

"Congratulations Abena."

@GTO2Lynn wrote:

"Congratulations, well deserved."

@richserun wrote:

"Huge congrats Abena!"

@JoeFerreiraUK wrote:

"Congrats Abena."

Meet the 40 gallant female MPs-elect of Ghana's 8th Parliament

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had returned from a relatively peaceful presidential and parliamentary election, which the Electoral Commission organised on December 7, 2020.

After the polls, the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was re-elected to serve a second term. Some Members of Parliament also gained re-election, with some paving the way for others to take their place in Ghana's next parliament.

Among the many elected legislators were many women who would rub shoulders with their fellow male MPs to make decisions for the country.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh