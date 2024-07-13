Ghanaians are drooling over recent photos of the pretty little girl who carried the 2008 AFCON trophy

Mimi Boateng has grown into a beautiful young woman, and many who saw her recent photos were amazed

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted and shared their thoughts on her transformation

Mimi Boateng, a young Ghanaian girl who carried the 2008 AFCON trophy, has mesmerised netizens after recent photos of her surfaced.

Mimi captured the hearts of many worldwide after she was seen sitting in a palanquin clad in a lovely Kente cloth, hoisting the trophy.

Before and after photos of Mimi Boateng Image source: @Mimi Boateng, LinkedIn

Source: TikTok

She was only eight years old at the time. Her pretty face, innocent charm and historic moment were highlights of the tournament.

Watch the video below:

Recently released photos of Mimi Boateng have caused quite a stir online, as the once tiny trophy bearer has grown into a chic and confident young woman.

See the photos below:

Netizens share their thoughts on Mimi's transformation

Netizens who saw her recent photos were nostalgic as they recalled golden moments from the tournament. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@Anes Halland9 wrote:

"The only Ghanaian to touch the golden AFCON trophy."

@Mandy wrote:

"My country Ghana."

@Skillful Romeo wrote:

"Culture."

@Asiedu Nketiah wrote:

"Ghana 2008."

@maureenmartey5 wrote:

"Afcon 2008 Ghana."

@BABA SHANKUR wrote:

"Very beautiful."

@Larry Blax wrote:

"You will only see this in Ghana."

@Good_Morrison60 wrote:

"Ghana, the gateway to Africa."

Source: YEN.com.gh