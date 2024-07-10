Argentina triumphed over Canada at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with Lionel Messi once again being the main draw for fans

The Inter Miami captain's second half strike was the dagger La Albiceleste needed to progress to the 2024 Copa America finals

The reigning Copa America champions will now aim for consecutive titles, facing the winner of the Uruguay-Colombia clash

Lionel Messi netted his first goal of the 2024 Copa America on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium, as defending champions Argentina secured a spot in the final, ending Canada's fairytale run with a 2-0 victory.

The first goal for Argentina came in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Julian Alvarez.

Lionel Messi broke his Copa America drought as his second half strike was the dagger Argentina needed to advance to the Copa America finals at the expense of Canada. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Rodrigo de Paul executed a precise long pass from near the midfield, finding the Manchester City forward, who made a perfectly timed run to score his second goal of the competition from close range.

La Albiceleste doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Messi broke his scoring drought at the Copa America, Goal reported,

Following a set piece, the ball eventually reached Enzo Fernandez, who directed it towards the goal.

The Inter Miami captain got a slight touch on the ball just before it crossed the line, and after a VAR check, the goal was confirmed.

Despite an intense start with end-to-end action in the first 20 minutes, the 2022 World Cup winners quickly took control, leaving Canada unable to maintain their initial momentum.

What's next for Messi and Argentina?

Messi and his teammates will now aim for consecutive Copa America titles on Sunday, facing the winner of the Uruguay-Colombia semifinal at Hard Rock Stadium, per Fox Sports.

Drake loses $300K bet after backing Canada to beat Argentina

Meanwhile, Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Drake had shown immense faith in Canada, backing them to upset Messi's Argentina in the semi-final of the 2024 Copa America.

According to Goal, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker has a six-figure sum riding on Marsch’s squad, making the final.

He placed $300,000 in a bet on Canada. But the rapper's 'curse' continued, as his home country failed to advance to the final of the Copa America at the expense of Argentina.

