In a post on his Facebook page, Isaac Sesi said his landlord informed him that he had increased his monthly rent from GH¢1,500 to GH¢10,000

His post attracted reactions from his followers on Facebook, as they flooded the comment section with varied comments

According to the businessman, known on Facebook as Isaac Sesi, his landlord told him that he had increased the rent from GH¢1,500 to GH¢10,000 a month.

Isaac Sesi, the businessman smiling at the ridiculous increment of his office rent charges

Isaac Sesi said the new increment, which is more than 600 per cent, is occasioned by the unfavourable economic conditions prevailing in Ghana at the moment Ghana, according to the landlord.

In a short post on his Facebook wall, Isaac Sesi said the landlord added that the new rent was non-negotiable.

"Our office rent was GHC1500/month.Rent is due.Landlord says Ghana is hard so rent has increased to GHC10k/month. Take it or leave!" he wrote.

Ghanaians online react to his post

His post drew reactions from his followers on Facebook, who shared varied opinions on the matter.

@Abiodun A. Abiodun said:

"This is exactly our company's story, just that ours is in Nigeria."

@Michael Sagoe-Nkansah also said:

"Wow. I think she’s probably thinking your company has increased revenue or something."

@Saeed Yusha wrote:

"Elimination by rough tactics... She doesn't want you anymore."

@Makafui Awuku also commented:

"You people were showing him your profits or what? Or you were shoving flashy cars in his face?"

Ghanaian lady returns to her home town after Accra landlord increased rent

The issue of rent is a major challenge to many businesses and individuals in Accra with many coming online to vent their frustrations.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady has vented her frustrations over an increase in the cost of rent for her apartment in Accra.

The young lady, identified on her socials as @omy_bae, said her landlord has increased her rent from GH¢2,200 to GH¢4,800 within a space of 12 months.

