Arne Slot lavished praise on Mohammed Kudus following Liverpool’s narrow win over West Ham, describing the Ghanaian star and reported transfer target as “almost uncontrollable” in a match that pushed the Reds closer to the Premier League title.

Liverpool secured a vital three points in a tense battle at Anfield, moving within six points of clinching their second Premier League crown.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the hosts, but West Ham responded with intensity after an Andy Robertson own goal levelled the match.

The Hammers threatened to take the lead on several occasions, forcing Liverpool to dig deep.

Virgil van Dijk emerged as the hero, heading home a late winner to seal the result.

Arne Slot praises Kudus and Paqueta

However, Slot acknowledged the challenge posed by West Ham and specifically highlighted the performances of Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus.

“I think they’re 16th or 17th in the league but I can name you one or two players that could easily have played with us today as well in terms of quality,” Slot said. “That is what the Premier League is about. And they used them more and more in the second half, these two quality players.”

Slot continued:

“They have more, but I think Paquetá and Kudus were outstanding today, especially in the second half. They brought so many players into the midfield. They started out with two No. 9s and then I saw the manager telling Kudus to drop—and Kudus started to run everywhere. He was almost uncontrollable for us today.”

The Liverpool boss went on to explain how Kudus’ movement disrupted their shape:

“That led to two chances because they also have Bowen, a player that can run in behind the last line. So you have a problem in your midfield because they bring an extra player over there, but they have the threat of deep runs as well.”

Kudus' record against Liverpool

Despite flashes of brilliance, Kudus has endured a relatively quiet campaign compared to his eye-catching debut season.

Since netting against Brighton in December, the 24-year-old has been on a Premier League goal drought, though his creative contributions remain valuable.

A closer look at his head-to-head record against Liverpool paints a challenging picture.

According to Transfermarkt, Kudus has faced the Reds on eight occasions—suffering defeat seven times and managing a single draw.

In that stretch, he has registered one goal and one assist, underlining both the difficulty of the fixture and the need for a breakthrough performance.

As Salah prepares to lead Liverpool’s charge, Kudus stands at the crossroads—seeking redemption and resurgence in a fixture that could redefine his season.

Kudus names the most challenging defender he has ever faced

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mohammed Kudus' revelation about the most challenging defender he has encountered in his career.

Kudus, who has come up against some of football’s elite defenders since joining the Premier League, singled out the opponent who gave him the toughest test on the pitch.

