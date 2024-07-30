Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has celebrated her husband for the immense support for her

In a recent Facebook post, Afua said she was blessed to have a man like Kofi Aduonum as her husband

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and expressed appreciation to Afua for acknowledging her hubby

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to her husband for his immense love and support.

In a Facebook post, Afua unequivocally stated that she was blessed to have Kofi Aduonum as her partner.

She said he has been so supportive, adding that Aduonum 'made her imperfections perfect'. She further prayed for her husband's long life and prosperity.

"My words are few, I am blessed to have you. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. You make my imperfections look so perfect. May God grant you long life with good health, just for my sake," she wrote.

This comes after Afua Asantewaa was crowned Queen Mother.

Afua Asantewaa crowned Queen Mother

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, the Ghana Tourism ambassador and former Guinness World Record contender, Afua Asantewaa, was enstooled as the Nkosouhemaa (Queen Mother of Development) of Breman Essiam in the Central Region.

In a post accepting her new role, she said:

"I am grateful for the honour bestowed on me by the people of Breman Essiam. Today marks the beginning of an exciting, progressive and challenging task that lies before me as the Queen Mother of Development in Breman Essiam. I am now Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I (the first)."

Netizens hail Afua Asantewaa for celebrating husband

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to hail Afua Asantewaa for acknowledging her husband's support.

@Comfort Banabala wrote:

"More blessings to you daddy."

@Nanayaa Nyarkomah Badu wrote:

"Wow wow wow! Amen oooooo. And may God answer all your prayers for him."

@Faustina Afriyie wrote:

"God bless your husband."

@Adepa Rhoadarling Agyeiwaa wrote:

"Wow awesome Congratulations."

