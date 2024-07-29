Multiple award-winning actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway in the US

They both took to their Instagram pages to drop heartfelt messages expressing the love they have for each other

Many people congratulated them and prayed for their marriage to last forever, while others admired the romantic video

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, celebrated their two years of marriage on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with a vacation in the US.

Tracey Boakye and her husband mark years of marriage

Tracey Boakye shared a lovely video of her and her husband having a romantic time at the poolside. Her husband sat on the edge of the pool while watching her swim and splash water on him.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Kumawood actress noted that they got married on July 28, 2022, and said that she felt lucky to be walking through life with him.

She added that sometimes she found it hard to find the words to tell him how much he meant to her.

"You are a True Angel to me, and I’m more Grateful to you than words can express.I know I am blessed to have you in my Life ❤️. HAPPY SECOND ANNIVERSARY TO US MY KWAKU NTIAMOAH @frank_badu_ntiamoah 2 years down! Forever to Go! #francey22 #lasvegas 🇺🇸."

Mr Badu Ntiamoah shared lovely pictures from their romantic time at the poolside and wrote a beautiful caption on his Instagram page saying.

#francey22 Happy 2 years anniversary to us @tracey_boakyeI love you My Queen.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the celebrity couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Mexico, and they toured various destinations such as the Tulum Jungle Gym.

Tracey Boakye and her husband vacationing in the US.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye and her husband's video

Actresses Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Afaglo, and many others dropped heartfelt messages congratulating the Badu Ntiamoahs on their two years of marriage.

The sweet messages are below:

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy Anniversary to you Love Birds 🎉🌺❤️❤️🌺🎉

racheal_agyare said:

Love is a beautiful thing when you get the right person ❤️

traceyboakye_piesie said:

Too cute to watch 😍😍😍 happy 2nd anniversary to you both dear....you make marriage too beautiful

hafiz_hamida said:

God pls bless this union Tracey u have won back the love, a blessed child u are ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ohenebaokodiepapabi1 said:

Aaah hwɛ ne fɛ. Onyame nkɔso aa nhyira mo daa ne daa❤️❤️❤️

beverly_afaglo said:

Congratulations. Many more years to go 🙏🏽

s_love_mrs_tracey_badu_ntimoah said:

U will celebrate 50 yrs wedding anniversary in Jesus name

