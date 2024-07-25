16-Year-Old Ghanaian Mechanic Shows Off Her Skills In Video: "Initially, Car Owners Doubted Me"
- A video of a Ghanaian girl on why she opted to become a mechanic is trending online
- Princess Agyeiwaa explained that she developed an interest in the work at a young age and hopes to become an engineer in the future
- Many people have commended her for opting to venture into a male-dominated profession
Princess Agyeiwaa, a senior high school student, inspired many people after she opened up about her work as a mechanic.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Blackkjoy, the girl, speaking in an interview, said she developed an interest in the work because she was exposed to it at an early age.
Quizzed whether she faced challenges during the initial stages, the 16-year-old mechanic responded in the affirmative.
"Initially, people did not want me to work on their cars because I am a girl and also because I was young. But now people have come to believe that I am competent and sometimes request that I should be the one to work on their vehicle."
Princess Agyeiwaa is a second-year student at the Koforidua Technical Institute and aspires to become an engineer.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 views and 13 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians commend Princess Agyeiwaa
Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video showered praises on the girl for identifying her career choice at a young age.
@user-sy2gd2gl7t indicated:
"I wish i could learn this job."
@GladysAnderson-r6t replied:
"Princess all the way"
@kwabenaom567
"Nice hustle. She will be great."
@MagicB2k replied:
"Good job, keep it up"
Young lady has no regrets about her work as a shoemaker
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady also opened up about her job as a shoemaker.
In a video on SVTV Africa on YouTube, Benedicta Ghansah, who completed senior high school in 2016, said she developed an interest in shoemaking when she was young but started working professionally in 2016.
When asked whether she feels shy working as a shoemaker, Benedicta responded in the negative, adding that she hopes to employ people who will support her.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
