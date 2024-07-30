QueenLet Opens Up On Her Work As A Nurse In Germany: "General Nurses Earn Over GH¢50,000 A Month"
- A video of QueenLet sharing insights about her work as a nurse in Germany has stirred reactions on social media
- In an interview with Zionfelix, she opened up on the salary and other benefits of general nurses in Germany
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the statement by QueenLet
Queenlet, a Ghanaian nurse and gospel singer living in Germany, has opened up about her work as a healthcare practitioner there.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Zionfelix Entertainment News, QueenLet, who has been a nurse in Germany since 2011 stated that the work was very lucrative.
Delving into details, she remarked that general nurses like her earn €3500 monthly, equivalent to GH¢50,000 before taxes.
QueenLet also added that working as a nurse in Germany also comes with other benefits, such as holidays and financial assistance to purchase certain things, such as cars.
She recently grabbed headlines after she attempted a singing marathon, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record.
At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 400 likes and 42 comments
Watch the video of the interview:
Ghanaians react to QueenLet's nursing comments
Social media users who commented on the video also shared varied opinions about QueenLet's disclosure.
Docta Afico Junior II reacted:
"You people go talk saa then our people will come after us."
Mark Apam Junior reacted:
"All what she saying we do it here as basic nursing why plenty talking."
"Ur salary in Germany is not even up to 3000 euros u dey talk plenty."
Asiedu Abigail added:
"When will some Ghanaians will stop converting Aaahba."
Intellectual Bibinii Gh stated:
"Whiteman Country ooooh my God Bibinii is at atwea mountains by now just for a job meanwhile we are all in the same universe .....so what's missing ?"
Ghanaian nurse relocates to Ireland
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian nurse is thankful she left Ghana to work in Ireland.
Speaking in an interview with Kweku Bee Abrante on YouTube, Abena Tina cited poor remuneration as one of the reasons why she quit her job in Ghana.
When quizzed about her earnings, Abena refused to state the specific amount but said it was far better, adding that she bought a car after two months of working abroad.
