A video of QueenLet sharing insights about her work as a nurse in Germany has stirred reactions on social media

In an interview with Zionfelix, she opened up on the salary and other benefits of general nurses in Germany

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the statement by QueenLet

Queenlet, a Ghanaian nurse and gospel singer living in Germany, has opened up about her work as a healthcare practitioner there.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Zionfelix Entertainment News, QueenLet, who has been a nurse in Germany since 2011 stated that the work was very lucrative.

A Ghanaian nurse in Germany opens up about the incentives of her work. Photo credit: Picture alliance @Getty Image @QueenLet Facebook

Delving into details, she remarked that general nurses like her earn €3500 monthly, equivalent to GH¢50,000 before taxes.

QueenLet also added that working as a nurse in Germany also comes with other benefits, such as holidays and financial assistance to purchase certain things, such as cars.

She recently grabbed headlines after she attempted a singing marathon, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 400 likes and 42 comments

Ghanaians react to QueenLet's nursing comments

Social media users who commented on the video also shared varied opinions about QueenLet's disclosure.

Docta Afico Junior II reacted:

"You people go talk saa then our people will come after us."

Mark Apam Junior reacted:

"All what she saying we do it here as basic nursing why plenty talking."

Kwesi Gyemvi replied:

"Ur salary in Germany is not even up to 3000 euros u dey talk plenty."

Asiedu Abigail added:

"When will some Ghanaians will stop converting Aaahba."

Intellectual Bibinii Gh stated:

"Whiteman Country ooooh my God Bibinii is at atwea mountains by now just for a job meanwhile we are all in the same universe .....so what's missing ?"

