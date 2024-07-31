A Ghanaian lady was spotted cruising in a luxurious white Lamborghini, sparking reactions from social media users

Reacting to the video, many social media users expressed astonishment at seeing the luxury vehicle in the streets of Accra

Others also expressed joy at the success of the lady and penned congratulatory messages to her

A successful Ghanaian lady was spotted cruising in a luxurious white Lamborghini, sparking reactions from social media users.

Ghanaian lady drives luxurious white Lamborghini Photo Source: nayakstone1

Source: TikTok

The video, showing her driving the high-end vehicle through the streets of Accra, quickly went viral after she shared it on her TikTok page.

Many social media users expressed astonishment at seeing the luxury vehicle in Ghana's capital. Some netizens enquired about the car's model and the identity of its owner.

Others expressed joy at the lady's success, viewing her driving a Lamborghini as a symbol of achievement and prosperity. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, as many Ghanaians hoped they would be as successful as her in the future.

This is not the first time a luxury vehicle has caught the attention of social media users. Recently, two men went viral after they were spotted driving a Ferrari in Adum.

Lady driving Lamborghini sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sika lukrich lukrich said:

"I tap into her blessing"

Jean Fabrice Archer wrote:

"Great car.. Am just worried driving this in Ghana.. One Okada driver will damage it and run away"

M A N U E L JR said:

"Indeed w’ay3 kuntaann wc car nu mu "

Survival da plug commented:

"Please can I come for a drive in ur car hmmm"

Simsco said:

"We came to escort some people in this life 😂"

Abu Trica drives his Lamborghini

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Wealthy Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica was spotted again showing off one of his many luxury cars, the Lamborghini Urus.

He was spotted driving with friends as they showed up at Mood Bar Ghana to celebrate the Caribean Thursday theme for the night.

The video excited many of his fans, who cheered him on in the comments. Others were unperturbed by the video and hinted that other celebs also own the same car.

Source: YEN.com.gh