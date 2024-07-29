Black Sherif was on the bill for the Blast Fest in Seattle, Washington, and videos of his lively performance from the show have surfaced online

In the video, the musician thrilled a large crowd with his extensive catalogue of hits and had the audience visibly entertained

Footage of the performance has sparked reactions from fans of the musician, who were excited to see him making big strides on the international stage

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif made a strong impression at the Blast Fest in Seattle, Washington. The Kilos Milos crooner performed a number of his hit songs, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. Videos of his performance have surfaced online, showing the artiste's stage presence as he captured the attention of the audience.

Fans of Black Sherif have responded positively to the videos, expressing excitement over his growing international appeal. In the video, the musician rocked an outfit that also got Ghanaians talking.

The apparel comprised a tight top and bell trousers. An excited Black Sherif rushed off the stage and performed right in front of the barricade, which kept the fans at bay. The excited crowd chanted the lyrics of his tune, with many of them rocking broad smiles.

Black Sherif performance gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

