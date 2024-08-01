A video of a white man celebrating Ghanaian culture has sparked reactions on social media

He did this by wearing Kente Cloth and parading the Makola Market in the full public glare

Many people who thronged the comments section were delighted with the man's actions

A white man, often known in Ghanaian parlance as Obroni, has become the talk of the town after a video of him surfaced online.

This comes after the foreigner celebrated Ghanaian culture by putting on a Kente cloth and parading at the Makola Market.

An Obroni tours Makola Market wrapped in a Kente in a trending video. Photo credit: @foodienafrica/TikTok

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the man nicely wrapped in a Kente cloth, walking majestically around the market.

Dressed like a king, the man's actions caught the attention of traders, many of whom tried to interact with him.

In the video, the man disclosed that he had lived in Ghana for three months and wanted to do something memorable by dressing in Kente.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 9,000 likes and 200 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Obroni's dressing

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted with that the man enjoyed his stay in Ghana.

Java Obeng Owusu indicated:

"Nana Broni Makola the first."

Danny McCoy indicated:

"Akoa wei paaa. He has collected all the fans."

talk less act more wrote:

"So chairman how do u see Ghana?"

Glory Boy stated:

"One thing about Ghanaian no matter how broken we are we always smile make sure the visitor feels welcomed."

Jorge Bryden added:

"The contagious laughter of the lady holding the camera."

Obroni speaks Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Obroni also got people talking after a video of him speaking Twi surfaced.

In a video that trended on TikTok, the young white man was spotted speaking to someone in the Twi language.

The person filming the video was taken aback by his fluency, so he approached him closely to learn about him.

The Ghanaian man said he attended the Church of Pentecost for 10 years and learned the language that way.

