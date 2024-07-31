A video of a lady reflecting on her one-year stay in the UK has stirred reactions on social media

The lady explained that for the past year, she still does not have GH¢19,000 in her bank account

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the lady

A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UK in search of greener pastures has opened up on life after one year in the constituent country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady shared excerpts of her final moments in Ghana, including her preparations, farewell to family relatives, and subsequent arrival in the UK.

Sharing her one-year experience, the lady who now works as a midwife stated that despite the ups and downs, she is still determined to make the best of her travel.

She confessed that one major thing troubling her is her inability to save money, adding that she does not have £1000, equivalent to GH¢19000, in her bank account.

Ghanaians react to the lady's concern

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section also shared varied opinions on the concerns of the lady.

Rockay reacted:

I have been in for 2years. …indeed it’s Gods Grace keeping us ooo….yes we have regrets of not bringing all our favourite nurses Waakye and kenkey".

Sammie commented:

"Lol na wode wo sika no chilli nkoaa anaa?

Precious indicated:

"Happy one year anniversary."

Brain added:

"Woboa, you have about £1million pounds in your account."

Evangelist Steve replied:

"I also don’t believe her. But you stay at Birmingham."

