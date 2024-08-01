A video of a young Ghanaian boy displaying his prowess in running commentary has surfaced on social media

The young boy, who introduced himself as Mohammed Kudus from Wenchi, left both studio and social media audiences mesmerised by his display

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A talented young Ghanaian boy who has adopted the name of his football hero, Mohammed Kudus, has warmed many hearts after visiting a local radio station to display his talent.

Kudus from Wenchi, as he is affectionately called, mesmerised his listeners with his ability to provide live commentary on football matches with the expertise and flair of a seasoned professional.

In a video making rounds on social media, the young boy who recently completed his fifth grade and is heading for the 6th stated that running commentary has always been a passion.

Thus, the young prodigy visited the popular radio station, where he confidently approached the staff and asked for an opportunity to demonstrate his commentary skills.

Intrigued by his enthusiasm and confident demeanour, the station agreed to give him a chance, and he nailed it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Mohammed Kudu Junior

Netizens who saw the video of the young boy were left in awe. They commended him for his deep understanding of the game, combined with his energetic delivery, which made the match come alive for listeners.

