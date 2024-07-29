Mohammed Kudus has stated his readiness ahead of the upcoming season in the English Premier League

The Black Stars forward has been preparing with his teammates in the United States ahead of next season

The former Ajax star was on the scoresheet for West Ham United in their pre-season friendly on Sunday

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus says he is ready for the upcoming English Premier League campaign despite high expectations from fans of West Ham.

Kudus excelled in his first season in England, starring for the Hammers with 14 goals and six assists across all competitions.

The Ghana international also ended the season as the most successful dribbler in Europe's top seven leagues.

Mohammed Kudus takes on his marker in a friendly against Wolves in the United States. Photo: @WestHam.

Source: Twitter

The Right to Dream Academy graduate believes opponents will be prepared for him but he is up for the challenge.

He told West Ham TV, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"Definitely, the preparations has been smooth so far. We have a couple of games to get to the level we want to get to. Looking forward to tomorrow's game but same thing like last season. Last season was good, first season to announce myself.

"I think now the expectation is even higher. The opponents are going to come stronger but so am I.

"So, just double my effort and do my best to help the team finish in the best position as possible."

Kudus opens pre-season account

The Ghana international was on target for the London club in their pre-season friendly against Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the United States, as reported by Ghana Web.

Kudus, who has been linked with moves away from the Olympic Stadium, looks focused and ready for another season with West Ham.

The 23-year-old returned to England in mid-July to start preparations and was with the team in Austria, where he featured in the friendly against Ferencvaros. The team travelled to the United States last week to continue pre-season.

Kudus names favourite American rapper

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a huge fan of the American entertainment industry.

The Black Stars ace and his West Ham United teammates are currently in Tampa, Florida for a pre-season tour.

Kudus and West Ham have been involved in a series of activities since arriving in the Sunshine State early this week, including meeting the club's fans in the United States.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh