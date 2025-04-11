A popular Ghanaian TikToker based abroad has gifted Deaconness Abokomah and her team some money

AK-47, as widely known, gave the young money as a token to appreciate their good works on TikTok

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and commended both AK-47 and the young men for the gesture

Popular TikTok star Deaconnes Abokomah and her team could not conceal their joy when a popular TikToker based abroad visited them.

The woman, identified as AK-47, recently touched down for her mother's burial. As part of her visit to her motherland, she linked up with some prominent Ghanaian personalities, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Amoakohene.

Deaconnes Abokomah delights as he receives money from a loved one. Image source: Deaconnes Abokomah

Source: Instagram

She also showed love to many. In a bid to express her admiration for their work, the popular TikTok paid a courtesy call on Deaconnes Abokomah, a male TikToker, and his team.

AK-47 did not visit the young men empty-handed. She gave them a hefty gift of GH¢5,000 to acknowledge their work and encourage them to do more.

Deaconness and her team received the money in good faith and profusely thanked AK-47 for the gesture.

Watch the video below:

Deaconness recounts getting money from Asantewaa

This is not the first time Deaconnes Abokomah has received a gift from loved ones. In various videos, the young man recounted how TikTok star Asantewaa gifted him GH¢500.00. He noted that that was his first time receiving a gift on the app.

Netizens delight over Abokomah's gift

Netizens who saw the video of the young men receiving the gifts from their donor expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many blessed AK-47 for the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh