Deaconnes Abokomah: Popular TikToker Delights As He Receives GH¢5K From Fellow TikToker
- A popular Ghanaian TikToker based abroad has gifted Deaconness Abokomah and her team some money
- AK-47, as widely known, gave the young money as a token to appreciate their good works on TikTok
- Netizens who saw the video were impressed and commended both AK-47 and the young men for the gesture
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Popular TikTok star Deaconnes Abokomah and her team could not conceal their joy when a popular TikToker based abroad visited them.
The woman, identified as AK-47, recently touched down for her mother's burial. As part of her visit to her motherland, she linked up with some prominent Ghanaian personalities, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Amoakohene.
She also showed love to many. In a bid to express her admiration for their work, the popular TikTok paid a courtesy call on Deaconnes Abokomah, a male TikToker, and his team.
AK-47 did not visit the young men empty-handed. She gave them a hefty gift of GH¢5,000 to acknowledge their work and encourage them to do more.
Deaconness and her team received the money in good faith and profusely thanked AK-47 for the gesture.
Watch the video below:
Deaconness recounts getting money from Asantewaa
This is not the first time Deaconnes Abokomah has received a gift from loved ones. In various videos, the young man recounted how TikTok star Asantewaa gifted him GH¢500.00. He noted that that was his first time receiving a gift on the app.
Netizens delight over Abokomah's gift
Netizens who saw the video of the young men receiving the gifts from their donor expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many blessed AK-47 for the gesture.
Nana-A…….🥰💋
God bless her , Vida will come and challenge wit 15000 and later use it to fight Ak….. we watching d space for compound house ppl
2d ago
70
Reply
View 9 replies
Moda 🤍🇬🇭
Let all focus the lady who is always with Ak 🥰she always support Ak in wateva she does with no enviness 😭
2d ago
64
Reply
View 2 replies
Lovina
God richly bless you 🙏
9h ago
0
Reply
Maame Papabi🥰❤️🥰
Awww this is beautiful 😍😍😍🥰😂
2d ago
4
Reply
View 1 reply
ophelia nkrumah
Sitting close to his crush Eno Fordjour ❤️❤️❤️
2d ago
7
Reply
oseilydia211
oh God bless you mummy 🙏🙏🙏
2d ago
5
Reply
awuladede
God bless AK cos these guys make us laugh to release stress
2d ago
3
Reply
ABENA HORROR 25
God bless you Ak you have a good heart ❤️
2d ago
21
Reply
View 1 reply
Sarah
God bless ak paaa 🙏🙏🙏
7h ago
0
Reply
Dulce Tyna
God bless you Ak 🙏
2d ago
40
Reply
View 1 reply
.glamwithglomas
God bless her ❤️
2d ago
2
Reply
View 1 reply
Yaa gunshot 🟨⬛️🟩
Ak God bless u
2d ago
2
Reply
Prayer414
God bless AK
2d ago
8
Reply
ADWOA ASANTEWAA🟨🟩⬛️
Awww this is adorable , God bless you her🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh