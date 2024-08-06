A renowned Ghanaian footballer who plays for Asante Kotoko has quit football to pursue a nursing career

Mohammed Nurudeen mutually parted ways with the football club to enable him focus on his nursing career

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian footballer who plays for Kumasi based Asante Kotoko, Mohammed Nurudeen, has quit football to focus on his nursing career.

This was announced by the football club in a press statement. According to the statement, Nurudeen who recently signed to Kotoko is a nurse stationed at Accra.

Mohammed Nurudeen is parting ways with Asante Kotoko to pursue nursing. Image source: Asante Kototo

Source: Facebook

Per the report, he has a contract with the Ghana Health Service and has been trying without any success to secure a transfer. Based on this, the football club has mutually parted ways with him.

Portions of a statements sighted by YEN.com.gh read:

"Management notes that Nurudeen also has a contract with the Ghana Health Service as a practicing enrolled nurse. The club explored all possible options to convince him to focus on his football career, but Nurudeen remained committed to his career in nursing."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nurudeen’s exit from football

The news about Nurudeen’s exit from Asante Kotoko has parked mixed reactions among the public. While some were heartbroken over the decision, others also argued that he quit because football in Ghana does not pay.

@AJJacobAgyei wrote:

"Sports especially, football is tough. Maybe, he misses when he used to sit, chatting and pressing his phone at official work hours."

@NStreetking wrote:

"He used jailman tactics on Kotoko you will soon see him sign for a foreign club even in the middle of last season he got an offer from a foreign club and his manager approached the Kotoko IMC for termination and was turned down."

@lesliedwomoh wrote:

"I would be surprised if there is no liquidated damages in the contract."

@gyastom1 wrote:

"Good decision. He can be owed months without salary. His work life span will not go beyond the coach who brought him. They will start accusing him after 3 matches of bad performances. You can enjoy it for 60 years."

@MmiehJ wrote:

"Masa the nursing job no go pay am 5000ghc. Unprofessional player wei."

@joeyfrimps wrote:

"It pays far better than the nursing. He was just unprofessional in his conduct. Perhaps, he has other plans."

