National Lottery Authority Begins Payment of all Outstanding Lotto wins

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has started paying all of its outstanding lotto wins as has been confirmed by a press statement released by the Authority.

It is indicated that on Monday, December 13, 2021, NLA distributed over GHs 5 million to all Partner Banks for the payment of unpaid lotto wins as a first tranche and is committed to clearing the arrears within the next few weeks.

"NLA would like to thank its cherished patrons and stakeholders for keeping faith with the Authority. The Authority remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development," the statement further revealed.

This development comes after Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Nana Yaw Amponsah led administration secured yet another sponsorship deal in the region of GHC 1 million, with the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The deal, made official on Monday, November 22, was the latest deal Nana Yaw Amponsah and his board secured since his appointment as CEO of Asante Kotoko.

The NLA used the occasion to launch a new lottery game labeled, "Atena Game", where players are expected to guess five jersey numbers to win prizes from cash to cars, and vouchers.

NLA clamps down on illegal operators

In November 2021, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) initiated its plan of clamping down on illegal private lotto operators (Banker To Banker ).

A team drawn from the police, military, and lotto task force from the NLA set out to clear the system off the illegal operations denying the state of the due revenue.

Public Relations Manager of NLA, Goodfellow Dei Ofei, said the operation which took place in Tiafa, Achimota, and Amasaman led to the arrests of ten operators, made up of one female and nine males.

