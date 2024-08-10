Manasseh Azure has left many people feeling inspired after he opened up on his journey to becoming a journalist

In a video, the famous journalist said his ambition to become a banker ended after he was denied admission to UCC

He, however, admitted that he had no regrets and said he was happy UCC denied him admission

Ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has confessed that growing up his ideal profession was to become a banker.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Starr FM, the award-winning journalist disclosed that he studied Business at Krachi Senior High and wanted to read a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Manasseh Azure opens up on why he opted to study journalism after he was denied admission to UCC Photo credit: @Starr FM/YouTube @Voice of UCC/X

Source: UGC

However, he said that dream was thwarted due to his inability to gain admission to study at the University of Cape Coast.

"I actually applied to UCC to study B.Com in 2005 but I did not get admission so someone said to me, you write well why don't go and do journalism, and I thought it was interesting."

When asked whether he had regrets, Manasseh answered negatively, adding that he was delighted things turned out the way they did.

"I look back, and I thank God that I did not get admission to UCC. No regrets because the school did not give me admission now studies my journalism", he said with a smile."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 views and 4O comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Manasseh Azure's UCC story

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended the journalist for making an impact in his field as a journalist.

user-rg1fz3qd3j commented:

"Manasseh, i congratulate you for your hardwork, my only challenge is when you we're asked, looking back, if there were any regret or any admission of shortfalls and you answered no !."

@saviourahorlu2090 indicated:

"Manasseh Azure Awuni is so much calm and I admire him so much."

@philipakonor539 reacted:

"God bless you and protect Awuni .Love for humanity is great"

Manasseh Azure reunites with primary teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manasseh Azure Awuni could not hide his joy after reuniting with one of his primary school teachers.

Manasseh in a post on X shared a photo of himself and the handsome old man, who is now 74 years old.

He recalled fond memories of Mr Adorsu Mathias as his English Language at Kete-Krachi Henkel Memorial Junior High School.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh