A video of some ladies's reaction after realising that they had been pranked has gone viral online

Their SHS mate said that she was getting married and then invited them to her wedding ceremony

Social media users took to the comments section of the video to express their outrage at the prank

A young Ghanaian lady, Mirabel, has angered her friends after she decided to play a prank on them.

This comes after she designed a flyer announcing her wedding and then invited her friends to the ceremony.

Unsuspecting of the ulterior motive behind it, the lady's friends showed up at the proposed venue looking very pretty and excited.

Three Ghanaian ladies are left astonished after a SHS mate pranks them with a fake wedding. Photo credit: @iamkina1/TikTok

Their excitement soon gave way to regret and pain after being told that the wedding ceremony was simply a prank.

The TikTok video of the supposed wedding ceremony, which has since gone viral, captured the beautiful ladies looking disappointed, obviously wondering why their friend decided to do this. Some also hurled insults at the young lady for her actions.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 28,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chastise the lady for wedding prank

Social media users who commented on the video expressed astonishment at the young lady's actions.

AmaEcstasy commented:

"Why do I feel this an expensive joke, hypothetically what if either of them should’ve met with an accident or something?"

ANS commented:

"This is lovely if she has money, everything thing should have end at some enjoyment location."

Shiva replied:

"Imagine leaving your house early morning without eating anything just because you're in a hurry to attend your friend's wedding."

Ghanaian man calls off wedding on day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man called off his wedding after he found out his bride had reportedly betrayed him for the supposed 'last time'.

A friend who served as an informant relayed the information to his friend, which led the groom opting to mention the situation during the ceremony.

In the trending video, the bride wept and begged the man for mercy, but he would not budge, resulting in a very awkward event for everyone involved.

