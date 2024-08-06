A video of a Ghanaian teacher's benevolent act towards his students has earned him admiration online

This comes after the young man used his part of his salary to buy food for the students

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young man for the generous act

A Ghanaian teacher has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after a video of his kind act surfaced on the internet.

This comes after the young man, @sir_hams, who teaches at a primary school in a rural area, pleasantly surprised his students by using a part of his salary to buy pizza and drinks for them.

Ghanaian teacher who provided food for his students in class with his salary. Photo credit: @sir_hams/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on @sir_hams's TikTok page, showed the adorable moment the food delivery guy arrived with 19 pizza boxes and drinks.

The students could not contain their joy as they enjoyed the pizza slices and drinks.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 47 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the Ghanaian teacher

Social media users who took to the comments of the video congratulated the teacher on his kind gesture.

Yung King commented:

"Please sir when school resumes, i will come for admission and want to be in your class."

Obed Gyasi reacted:

"I’m here again your kids Dey chill plus you hahahah Hammond."

Nana Aj stated:

"You see the reason why i will crush on you forever God will bless you all the days of your life my dear."

Nenebi added:

"Awwwwn,…May God bless you for putting smiles on the faces of our future leaders."

Nana Ama Serwaa replied:

"I will come to school next week."

Teacher buys uniform for his student

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher has been praised after a video of his kind gesture towards his students popped up online.

This comes after he noticed that one of his students' uniforms was torn and in very bad shape.

Unlike others, who may have questioned the boy over his dress, the teacher exhibited a top level of humanity as he bought new uniforms for the boy.

The teacher said his decision to get the boys' uniforms was based on his desire to ensure that his students come to school feeling confident.

Source: YEN.com.gh