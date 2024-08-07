Ghanaian Lady Opens Up About Life In The UK: "Thank God For His Goodness
- Ewura Adwoa Dycta, a Ghanaian lady has shared her experience living and working in the UK.
- Before moving to the UK, Ewura Adwoa Dycta said she thought it was easier to make and save money abroad
- Taking to her TikTok page to share her UK experience, the young Ghanaian lady said she could not boast of any significant amount in her savings account despite working for over a year
A Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to the UK in search of greener pastures has opened up about life abroad.
Taking to TikTok to share her abroad experience, the lady identified as Ewura Adwoa Dycta said life in the UK is not as she anticipated before relocating.
Ewura Adwoa Dycta said she left Ghana for a better working condition overseas, however after working for one full year in the UK, she could not boast of any significant amount in her account.
Despite this, the young Ghanaian lady said she is grateful to God for shepherding her life thus far in the UK.
In a video spotted on her TikTok page, Ewura Adwoa Dycta also expressed gratitude to her friends and family for their support.
"After one year in the UK, the only regret have, so far, is that I haven't been able to save enough, but we will never give. Thank God for his goodness," she said.
The young Ghanaian lady later shared throwback videos of her journey from Ghana to the UK.
Netizens react to Ewura Adwoa's video
Ewura Adwoa Dycta's TikTok video attracted reactions from netizens who follow her account.
@Rockay said:
"I have been in for 2years. …indeed it’s Gods Grace keeping us ooo….yes we have regrets of not bringing all our favourite nurses Waakye and kenkey."
@EwuraAdwoa.Dycta replied:
"The aponkye doesn’t smell."
@Naa Acqosuah Bùerh also said:
"You left with Theresa oh wow."
Man opens up about life in the UK
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a UK borga had stated that jobs have become hard to come by for many migrants in the country.
Speaking to DJ Nyame of SVTV Africa fame about life abroad, the young man said many people are struggling to find their feet due to the job scarcity in the UK.
The young man said a friend of his who recently moved to the UK from Ghana has been home for four months without a job.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.