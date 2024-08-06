A message a young Ghanaian man in the UK has sent his relatives in Ghana has triggered reactions online

The man said life in the UK has become unbearable and even appealed to relatives to consider sending him food

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the young man

A Ghanaian man in the UK has triggered reactions after taking to social media to lament about life in the country.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young man @kofilondon3, who looked visibly sad, lamented that recent events in the country had made things difficult for some migrants.

He continued that the situation might force people to return to their respective countries.

With a concerned look, he urged his relatives back home to consider sending him food items and remember him and other Ghanaians in prayers.

At the time of writing the report, the touching video captioned "Wofa send me gari" had raked over 11,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the young man's concern

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the man's statement regarding life in the UK.

Nkrumah commented:

"The pastor who said we should pray for people in the UK and send them gari, do you remember ? Carlos trouble was mocking him."

fyngalbiboi42 added:

"When you were feeling in the aero plane did you remembered us?"

_Brisco_ id

"Yɛ kai mo? When you people went did you people kai us?"

Ricco cancello added:

"We will remember you in prayer, but this is a sign that you people must start investing in Ghana , real estate and build houses for rentals."

Akwasi kyei Baffour wrote:

"Come and help develop Ghana like UK is developed."

Ghanaian lady in UK shared her regrets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who works as a midwife has expressed her regrets after relocating to the UK.

She confessed that one major thing troubling her is her inability to save money, adding that she does not have £1000, equivalent to GH¢19000, in her bank account.

The Ghanaian woman who relocated to the UK says she is still resolute in her quest for greener pastures.

