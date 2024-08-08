A video of a young Ghanaian man who quits schooling to become a bus driver has triggered reactions on social media

He said he had no interest in schooling and felt he was wasting his time instead of doing something he prefers

The young man concluded by encouraging Ghanaians who want to become bus drivers in the UK to make the move

A young Ghanaian man, Kevin Giba, became a source of motivation for many people after he opened up about his time in the UK.

In a video posted on Zionfelix News Entertainment on Facebook, the 22-year-old says he has no regrets about dropping out of school to become a bus driver.

Quizzed by the interviewer on what inspired him to make the decision, Kelvin remarked that he felt he was wasting time in school and could be productive doing other things.

He disclosed that his work as a bus driver is a good job which earns a decent income.

"Here the more hours your drive, the more you earn money, in my case for instance, I work for 70 hours a week".

He urged Ghanaians eager to become bus drivers in the country not to miss out on the opportunity.

"I have introduced three of my friends. Bus driving is good, and they also need more drivers. Drivers in the UK are well respected; it is a nice job."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young bus driver

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed delight that the Ghanaian man was living his dream in the UK

Chiif Korchorkor indicated:

"Driving as a profession is not a bad job."

Blossom Sam reacted:

"It's not useless schooling in the uk .unless you doing a useless course."

Kaptain Wan commented:

"The guy is simple and I loved his vibes."

Pappy Chulo indicated:

'True ooo.. Most of the guys in London make more than £3,000 a month."

Pakistani driver in UK rattle Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UK-based Pakistani driver had turned online after a video of him speaking Twi surfaced online.

In the video, the driver fluently expressed himself in the Twi dialect as he interacted with his new Ghanaian friend.

Despite never staying in Ghana, Moh disclosed that he had a few Ghanaian friends who helped him sharpen his Twi speaking skills.

The bus driver was fluent enough to share a joke about his number of girlfriends and how his wife would react if she discovered his hidden secret.

