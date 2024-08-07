A video of a young Ghanaian man learning how to become a hairdresser has left many people impressed

His madam in the video was heard commending him for his work ethic and desire to learn on the job

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video encouraged the young man on his decision to become a hairdresser

A Ghanaian woman has commended a young man for deciding to become a hairdresser.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady, @hairbyadwoasarpong, a professional hairdresser based in Kumasi, said the man had taken advantage of her free training programme to learn the work.

Ghanaian woman celebrates young man who has opted to become a hairdresser. Photo credit: @hairbyadwoasarpong/TikToker

Source: TikTok

Even though she complained about the young man's dressing on his day at work, he expressed delight with his work ethic and desire to learn.

"When he called me, I thought he was joking but he expressed readiness to learn the work because he home idling about."

The woman expressed optimism that the young man would soon master his craft as a hairdresser and become perfect at what he does by the time the training ends.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video, which highlights the young man's determination, had raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young man

Social media users who commented on the video commended the young man for his determination to be a hairdresser. Others expressed a desire to learn the work.

Pepterat commented:

"As if he is not the topic under discussion...wayi nani koraaa."

zigi links reacted:

"I’m my own master, I do glasses and aluminum work but if I wanna learn how would I do it."

Oheneba Nana Kobi added:

"I will come and learn."

Barbie lot commented:

"I am proud of you.."

Ghanaian man opens up on job as waakye seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a determined young Ghanaian man who works as a food vendor in Accra has no desire to travel outside.

Social media users who commented on the video commended the young man for his determination to be a hairdresser. Others expressed a desire to learn the work.

Having been in the food business for 12 years, the father of one says he is delighted to sell waakye and has no regrets about his work.

Source: YEN.com.gh