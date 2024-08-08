A Ghanaian man who once worked as a filmmaker has opened up on his new job as a security guard in the UK

In a video, he opened up on why he opted to be a security guard and touched on the difficult nature of his work

Many Ghanaians who commented on the video have shared varied opinions about the young man's disclosure

Ghanaian filmmaker Joseph Ataa Boatneg, also known as JAB, has opened up about his work as a security guard after relocating to the UK in search of greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix TV's YouTube page, JAB lamented that life in a European country is difficult as it demands perseverance and hard work.

Using himself as an example, the young Ghanaian man explained that his work as a security guard for a hotel is very tedious.

Joseph Atta Boateng, a Ghanaian filmmaker who relocated to the UK to work as a security guard. Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Delving into details regarding his work, he lamented standing for long hours during his night shift, which caused him a lot of back pain.

"I am married with two kids; because I work at the hotel, they always want to see you standing. Due to the tiring nature of the work, you only work four days a week and rest during the other days."

When asked if the job of security guard is lucrative, the young man did not give an encouraging answer as he simply remarked that it helps him pay his bills.

Ghanaians react to security guard's lamentation

Social media users who took to the video's comments section thanked the young man for opening up about his work in the UK.

@0tismadaline indicated:

"Great conversation sweetheart, thanks for sharing."

@graciouskwabs9626 indicated:

"Efpac goes a long way from the drama club in High School. Much love"

@patrickadjabeng2422 reacted:

"Masa concentrate and stop bragging."

