A video of a Pentecost Elder of Pentecost lamenting over an attack on their premises has gone viral on social media

In the video, the preacher noted that a man keeps encroaching their premises, with a claim that he has legal authorisation to posses the land

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views

The Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost, New Jerusalem Assembly has voiced out concerns over the encroachent of their land by a man named Theophilus Teiku Tagoe.

In an online video, Elder Samuel Agyiri indicated that they have recently faced consistent harrasment from the man who unlawfully invades their premises at East Legon, sometimes with armed men.

Presiding Elder at Church of Pentecost is venting his spleen as a man fights his church in a purported land dispute. Image source: GH Kwaku

Speaking to journalists, he noted that the man is claiming ownership of the land on which their church sits, stating that he has legal authorisation to posses it, when the church has no idea what's going on.

During his interaction with the press men, the Presiding Bishop noted that he believes this is a spiritual attack on the church manifesting physically.

Watch the video below:

Netizens defend Church of Pentecost

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their grievances. Many defended the church.

@Florence Darko wrote:

"Education is very important. look at how the presiding Elder is articulating his issue. a proud Pentecost member."

@Sir William wrote:

"This elder may have a legal background."

@Richard wrote:

"So why didn't God intervene to protect his house."

@nanaadjei59 wrote:

"Wo de3 Wagyimiiii sin obiaa kwasea."

@Adofoasa wrote:

"He is a brother to one of the presidential staffers."

@Mantse Joe wrote:

"No one can fight God.same yesterday today and forever and he will speak at the appointed time."

@Denas_nails studio wrote:

"You have spoken well."

Widow laments over attack on her home

In a related develpement, YEN.com.gh reported that a 70-year-old woman lameted over an attack on her home.

She noted that the same man, Theophilus Teiku Tagoe stormed her building with some men, ransacked the place and locked up the building, claiming to have legal authorisation to possess the land.

Source: YEN.com.gh