Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure has shared a photo of his recent encounter with his primary school teacher

The renowned journalist was delighted to meet his teacher again after about two decades of completing school

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has celebrated one of his primary school teachers by introducing him to the world.

In an X post, Manasseh shared a photo of himself and the handsome old man, who is now 74 years old, and recounted some fond memories of him.

Manasseh Azure Awuni is delighted to meet his primary school teacher. Image source: Manasseh Azure Awuni

Source: Twitter

He indicated that the teacher, Mr Adorsu Mathias, taught him English Language at Kete-Krachi Henkel Memorial Junior High School.

"He taught me Music, but all that I remember of that subject is G Clef. More than 20 years since we last met, I was happy to see him in good health, and he was proud that his students have become as he put it 'stars'," he wrote.

He further extended his most profound appreciation to teachers who accept to be posted in rural communities.

"Words are not enough to thank and appreciate teachers who accept posting to rural areas despite the harsh conditions. But for their sacrifices, some of us would not be here today," he added.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Manasseh's post

Netizens who saw the post were touched and took to the comment section to express their views. Many appreciated the efforts of teachers.

@Jobekautoexport wrote:

"Thank you teachers. My parents were both teachers and I also taught 7 years before retiring into business. It’s a noble profession that no government can pay you well for."

@mkadadey wrote:

"I went on 'Exercise Day Roamer' there in 1984 when I was a young soldier. It was a map reading/navigation exercise to let you know the general area. Beautiful place."

@AbangaLuke2 wrote:

"You are one of the grateful human I have ever seen. God bless you for not forgetting who made you whom you are today."

@blaqabey wrote:

"And they are part of the least paid occupation."

Otumfuo rejoices as he meets his teacher

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Asantehene proudly acknowledged one of his teachers who taught him in primary school during his birthday.

At the Thanksgiving service, Otumfuo, who could not conceal his pride after seeing her again, said Mrs Rose Asiedu Ampem taught him in primary two.

Netizens who saw the post were filled with emotions as they were to Otumfuo for acknowledging the older woman's role in his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh