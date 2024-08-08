A video of a Ghanaian woman expressing her frustration about happenings in her marriage has gone viral

The woman lamented that her husband had neglected his responsibilities all because of his mistress

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video commended the lady voicing out her concern about her marriage

A Ghanaian woman, in a desperate move, has called out a young lady, Nana Yaa, on live television for trying to ruin her marriage,

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV was captured shedding tears, blaming the woes in her marriage on the lady.

She accused Nana Yaa of being her husband's mistress, adding that the young lady had cast her spell on him.

Speaking with a shaky voice, she also called out the man for abandoning their children all because of his mistress.

"Nana Yaa used juju on my husband, now he does not want to cater for the family, what wrong have we don't we to you," she said, crying.

The woman's lamentation comes after a paternity test confirmed that her husband was indeed the biological father of their kids.

Ghanaians react to the woman's marital issue

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue.

CNO reacted:

"This thing called marriage, sune sune."

a.b.k64fashionhouse indicated:

"We won today sisterhood."

Linda Ofori added:

"God we thank you."

BETTY added:

"Antenna may God bless you."

Man admits to cheating on wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has confessed to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.

In a video, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, categorically stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.

He claimed that life has not been easy in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled, as he feels very lonely.

