A video of an American woman, who recently relocated to Ghana, eating Gari and beans for the first has surfaced online

In the video, the woman ordered beans and gari with egg and avocado at a local eatery in Accra

After eating the food, Queen Sandrah described it as the best she had taken in Ghana

An American woman, who recently moved to Ghana, tried a local food for the first time, exposing her taste buds to a completely new experience.

Identified as Queen Sandrah on TikTok, the American woman was spotted at a Gari and beans joints in parts of Accra.

Queen Sandrah, an American woman in Ghana tries gari and beans for the first time. Photo credit: @queensandrah19/TikTok.

Gari and beans, also known as Gobɛ, is a popular Ghanaian street food served with various condiments such as plantain, eggs and sometimes avocado. Others also prefer to take it with rice or bread without the gari.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Queen Sandrah was heard ordering GH¢6 beans and GH¢4 plantain with avocado and an egg.

Queen Sandrah sat comfortably at the local eatery and enjoyed the gobɛ to her fullest satisfaction.

While gulping a sachet of water, the American woman, looking visibly satisfied, proclaimed that "gari and beans is the best."

Netizens react to Queen Sandrah's video

Queen Sandrah's video, which was captioned "First time eating Gari & Beans in Ghana," attracted reactions from netizens.

@wicked said:

"Most it be say everything Ghana go put egg."

@Kiss d omofela also said:

"Try to come to Nigeria 🇳🇬 too we have the best food too same as Ghana."

@Dewickend wrote:

"Who dy focus this woman dy eat all this rubbish nah madam run for Ur life ohhh if u no waitin good for you."

White lady eats only Ghanaian food

