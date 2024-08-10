A Ghanaian lady has shared a video of how a man who tried to woo her responded to her invitation to join Alpha Hour

The man was furious that the lady had not been responding to his messages yet sent him a link to pray

Netizens who saw the video found his reaction funny and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian lady has sparked an uproar of laughter on social media after sharing an admirer's response to her invitation to join midnight prayers.

The man was furious and criticised the lady for sharing the link to Alpha Hour, a nightly prayer session which has gained popularity in Ghana and beyond.

Why the young man was angry

According to reports, the man, whose identity remains anonymous, had been trying to initiate a conversation over text, but the lady kept ignoring him.

After several messages, he was taken aback when she finally responded by sending him a link to join Alpha Hour.

Feeling slighted, he also responded with a voice note, venting his spleen over how she had treated him.

Lady explains why he ignored him

In the post's comment section, the lady, identified as Lawrencia Arhin, gave reasons for ignoring the man's advances. She noted that the man is married, and to avoid any issues with his wife, she decided to stay away from him.

"He's a married man, I don't want any trouble," she wrote on X.

Netizens find man's response to her funny

Netizens who saw the video found the man's response funny and took to the comment section to express their views. Others also found the lady's actions unfair.

@Ruleyour_Self wrote:

"These gers no Dey pet kraaa oooo all of this messages you did not even reply one but when they asked you to share link dea you Dey share to him."

@rajjsylvesterr wrote:

"When they send alpha hour link to you, then they consider you if not planning to date you."

