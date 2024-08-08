A video of a Ghanaian woman weeping bitterly after her lover broke her heart has surfaced online

In the video, she indicated that she sacrificed her all, including selling her land to send her lover abroad, only to be betrayed

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views

A young Ghanaian woman has been left devastated after selling her land to finance her lover’s trip abroad, only to be abandoned by him soon after his departure.

The woman, Delove, decided to sell the plot of land to raise funds to support her lover's dream of relocating to Canada, hoping that he would return and marry her or send her abroad. However, that did not happen.

A Ghanaian woman is weeping over the loss of her relationship. Image source: Street Traffic Tv

Source: TikTok

The young lady who was deeply in love started noticing some changes in the attitude of her lover, shortly after he settled. She noted that communication between them began to dwindle as he stopped calling frequently and barely responded to her calls.

Curious to find out what was going on, she decided to subject his lover to the Street Traffic loyalty test to confirm if he still loved her. To her surprise, he failed the test.

The Street Traffic team called the young man based in Canada and asked him to mention the name of his girlfriend and dedicate a song to her. To their surprise, he mentioned the name of another lady called Princess. This left the lady heartbroken.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console Ghanaian lady

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken. They took to the comment section to sympathise with the lady.

@IceNeal wrote:

"Delove you don’t have to transfer you pain on someone… such is life."

@abena sika wrote:

"Why should u try this delove?"

@ohemaahsafowaah wrote:

"Some people are single but they don't know."

Lady sponsors lover's Dubai trip, gets heartbroken

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a Ghanaian woman sold Indomie to support her lover's trip to Dubai but was surprised after he mentioned another woman as his girlfriend.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken for her and took to the comments section to express their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh