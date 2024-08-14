A video of a Ghanaian priest jamming to King Paluta's Aseda in the church has surfaced on social media

The Catholic priest who was grateful for how far God has brought chose to appreciate his maker with the hit song

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

A Ghanaian Catholic Priest has become a social media sensation after a viral video of him singing and dancing to one of King Paluta's songs surfaced.

The priest who heads the St Stephen's Catholic Church in Kumawu-Abodomase could not conceal gratitude for God's protection and love and chose to appreciate Him with the trending song.

A Catholic priest is singing King Paluta's Aseda word for word in the video. Image source: EDHUB, King Paluta

Source: Twitter

He turned heads as he led his congregation in dancing to the song, singing its lyrics word for word. His congregants, who were also delighted, danced excitedly in the video. Others also sprayed cash on him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Catholic priest singing Paluta's song

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some praised King Paluta for making a great song, others, especially concerned Catholics, criticised the Priest for singing such a song in church.

@Real_StereoX wrote:

"Better than most of the gospel songs these days."

@Mr_Eshun_Cashes wrote:

"Don’t let @GyapKay see this."

@Herrn_Jung wrote"

"King Paluta deserves this wave."

@ProsperByk wrote:

"Things we love you."

@natioonn wrote:

"This is nice."

@Tema_Traviss wrote:

"Did he just catch a falling cash and put it in the offering box ?Or it’s just my eyes ? Lmaoo."

@justtcave wrote:

“Aseda” don’t make the song a gospel song."

Mentally challenged man dances to Paluta's song

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a mentally challenged man could not resist King Paluta's song as he danced excitedly in a viral video.

He stormed the streets and danced his heart out after hearing the song playing. Onlookers were amazed at the young man's dancing prowess.

Netizens also commended the man and King Paluta for creating a great song that is loved by many.

Source: YEN.com.gh